What The Last Of Us Looks Like Without Special Effects

"The Last of Us" is a visually striking wonder, bringing to life a post-apocalyptic world filled with terrifying mushroom-themed zombies. Fans of the video games will find ample Easter eggs, but anyone can start watching the series even if they're not a gamer and be drawn in. It takes a genuine army to pull something like this off; otherwise, the show would look very different from how it does on Max.

"The Last of Us" is a showcase of what's possible when a production utilizes the perfect combination of practical and visual effects. Naturally, only so much can be done safely in real life with actors present, but you may be surprised to learn how much — especially when it comes to the infected — is done in-camera. Not only is it cool to see the prosthetics in real life, but it makes the VFX team's job easier by having more to build upon rather than creating a broken world from scratch.

Some top visual effects houses plied their trade on "The Last of Us," including DNEG, Important Looking Pirates, and Wētā FX. Taking a peek behind the scenes of the critically acclaimed show helps put you in the actors' shoes. It may seem like they're looking at the total annihilation of the planet, but in reality, it's a lot of blue screens most of the time. Here's what "The Last of Us" looks like without all the special effects.