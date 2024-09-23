Who Is 'Bob' In The Thunderbolts Trailer & Why Does He Scare Marvel Fans?

The "Thunderbolts*" have finally made their cinematic debut in a brand new trailer that pits this not-so-squeaky-clean ensemble at each others' throats for reasons that have yet to be revealed. Most of the Marvel misfits that are dropping in and doing damage in the brand new preview are ones we're already familiar with, but in between Florence Pugh's Yelena dodging knives and Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent chucking his shield around, there's one unknown that at a glance appears to be the least threatening of them all. That, friends, is Bob (Lewis Pullman), and it might be surprising to know that he may very well be the most terrifying character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A timid-looking soul at first glance, Bob is actually the yet-to-be-introduced Sentry, one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel history. He's been rumored to be part of this movie ever since Steven Yeun was cast in the film before he ultimately left due to scheduling issues, leaving the upcoming "Salem's Lot" star to take over the role. Debuting in the comics in 2000, Bob Reynolds was such a threat that knowledge of his power was literally erased from existence as a safety precaution, a mind-wiping so complete that even his former teammates on the Avengers failed to remember him.

But just what kind of risk can come from such a mild-mannered individual like Bob? And could his appearance in "Thunderbolts*" cause trouble not just for the titular team-in-progress but rip the universe a new one while he's at it?