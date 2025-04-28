The following article includes discussions of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and domestic violence.

The 2024 drama film "It Ends With Us" got more press for the feud between director/leading man, Justin Baldoni, and his co-star, Blake Lively, than anything else. Despite Baldoni and Lively's battles in court, though, the movie did well at the box office, and it's easy to understand why. "It Ends With Us" is an adaptation of the book of the same title by Colleen Hoover, which was a BookTok phenomenon. Plus, it has an attractive lead in Lively (who plays the conveniently named florist Lily Bloom) and, not one, but two handsome men in Baldoni as neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and Brendon Sklenar as restaurateur Atlas Corrigan.

The film deals with the issue of Lily's abuse at the hands of her husband, Ryle. Though their relationship is sweet at first, there are several increasingly horrific incidents of physical and emotional abuse, which are made worse by the resurfacing of Lily's ex-boyfriend, Atlas, in Lily's life. The movies listed below deal with similar themes of violence, domestic abuse, and love triangles. So, if you're looking for something similar to watch, we've got you covered — here are the 12 best movies like "It Ends With Us."