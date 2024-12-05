Who Killed Chase In Where The Crawdads Sing?

The movie is centered around Catherine Danielle Clark (better known as Kya), whose childhood grounded in a North Carolina swamp is filled with poverty and abuse. Eventually abandoned by her older siblings and her mother to live with her alcoholic father, Kya learns how to fish to survive the harsh elements. When her father also leaves her, she makes it through by selling fish and clams to James "Jumpin'" Madison (Sterling Macer Jr.) and his wife Mabel (Michael Hyatt), who become Kya's surrogate parents.

Kya develops a teenage romance with Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith), a childhood friend who opens her mind up to the wider world. They break up when Tate goes away to college. While Tate's gone, she's approached by Chase Andrews, and they develop what seems to be a warm romantic connection. But he soon shows himself to be a louse, and Kya ends up becoming the prime suspect in his murder.

Kya is fortunate in that policing wasn't as advanced back in 1969, which is when Chase was found dead near the fire tower. There are also no tracks, since the bog flooded at high tide. The case against her is built on circumstantial evidence, and her trip to meet the publisher provides her with an alibi. A jury finds Kya innocent, and she goes off to live out her happily-ever-after, drawing her heart out.