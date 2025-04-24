We're Convinced That A Minecraft Movie And Napoleon Dynamite Are Set In The Same Universe

"A Minecraft Movie" has come a long way since that worrisome first reveal, from exceeding analysts' predictions for opening weekend box office tallies to going viral because fans are having a little too much fun in theaters. And while longtime fans of the games have been sharing all the Easter eggs crammed into the movie, there are also some other things only adults notice in "A Minecraft Movie" — and that includes its apparent connection to a certain other movie from 20 years prior.

Jared Hess, director of "A Minecraft Movie," made his feature-length directorial debut with 2004's "Napoleon Dynamite." The indie comedy tells the story of the titular quirky teenager, his eccentric family and friends, and the odd Idaho town he lives in. Hess definitely has a style, and that style is apparent in all of his movies — so it stands to reason that there are some basic tonal similarities between "Napoleon Dynamite" and "A Minecraft Movie."

But there is also some compelling evidence that the connection between the two movies goes beyond a director's filmmaking style. We believe that both movies actually take place within the same cinematic universe, and we've got plenty of evidence to back up that theory. In fact, it's entirely possible that said cinematic universe encompasses more than just the two films in question.