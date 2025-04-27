How To Watch The Insidious Movies In Order

"Insidious" comes from the minds behind the "Saw" and "The Conjuring" universes, James Wan and Leigh Whannell, and introduces horror fans to the Further. Rather than simply feature different demons that go after a family across multiple movies, the franchise follows as members of the Lambert family go into a purgatory realm that houses spirits of all sorts. Some are more friendly than others, and those with a more malicious nature will do anything to be free of the red door.

Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) are trying to protect their children from strange paranormal occurrences, but that can only happen with the help of psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). Over the five films of the series so far, the Lamberts and Elise face some of the scariest demons in the genre today. While "Insidious" might not be based on a true story like others claim it to be, it doesn't change how terrifying it is to watch Josh and Elise go into the Further and have several near-misses while helping others — or their past selves — in the time-bending space.

If you aren't sure where to start watching the "Insidious" franchise, don't worry. Grab a lantern and beware of any red doors that might come up as we detail why you should watch the movies in chronological order: