Is Insidious Based On A True Story?

As previously stated, a lot of horror movies are inspired by true stories in one way or another, some overtly so — 2003's "Open Water" was based on a real couple who got lost at sea in shark-infested waters during a scuba diving expedition and were never found, for example. Others take the inspired-by route when it comes to crafting creepy stories and characters, like Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb from "The Silence of the Lambs" being based on the notorious real life serial killers Ted Bundy, Ed Gein, and Gary M. Heidnik.

Even horror movies with a supernatural bent, like "Insidious," often claim to be based on documented cases. There are multiple possession/exorcism-based films that fall into this camp: Along with "The Exorcist," there's the likes of "The Amityville Horror," "The Haunting in Connecticut," and "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," to name but a few. Because of its similarity to those films, "Insidious" often gets brought up when people discuss movies that are based on real events. Despite the fact that there's nothing to back up these claims, various blogs, social media accounts, and YouTube channels dedicated to the paranormal have claimed that "Insidious" is based on one or more true stories, which has led to some people believing this is the case.

One other explanation for people believing that "Insidious" is based on a true story is that they're getting it mixed up with another horror franchise starring Patrick Wilson: The Conjuring Universe. These films are based on the recollections of real life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, though there's plenty that 2013's "The Conjuring" doesn't tell you about the true story.