The Further From Insidious Explained

Ever since its arrival in 2010, the "Insidious" franchise has proven itself to be a bastion of jump scares and intriguing worldbuilding. Spawned from the brains of James Wan and Leigh Whanell, the creators of "Saw," the series takes the ghost story in a modern and incredibly far-out direction.

Instead of the standard haunted house story, the two crafted a narrative that helped reinvent the wheel when it comes to ghosts and demons. In the "Insidious" universe, the threat isn't landlocked to a specific house, but rather a specific purpose, due largely in part to a supernatural realm known as the Further. This setting has served as a major plot device for the events of the film and its four sequels.

However, just in case any of you need a crash course or reintroduction for "Insidious: The Red Door," we've got you covered. So let our voice be your guide and keep a steady stride, because this is the Further from "Insidious" explained.