The Ending Of Insidious The Red Door Explained

Contains spoilers for "Insidious: The Red Door"

The fifth installment to the "Insidious" franchise, "Insidious: The Red Door," is daring us to open the door once more. Patrick Wilson pulls double duty as he reprises his role as Josh Lambert and makes his directorial debut. After getting past his fear of directing, Wilson reunited with his original co-stars from "Insidious" and "Insidious: Chapter 2," Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Lin Shaye.

This time, the Lambert family is dealing with some of the same tormented souls as before, in addition to trying to escape their own tortured states. It's been almost a decade since we last saw the Lamberts, so it's understandable if you need help recalling the timeline.

We re-join the family as they are coping with several stressful life changes. Renai (Byrne) and Josh (Wilson) are now divorced. Josh's mother has just died, and Dalton (Simpkins), now 18, is going to college. All the while, Dalton and Josh feel as though sections of their lives are missing from their memory.

In this chapter, Josh and Dalton each go independently to find answers, but their paths will soon intertwine, unleashing an evil that they must fight to contain before it's too late.