TV Show Villains Who Got Recast

It's not unusual for an actor to leave a show that's still running, even if their character is too important to exit the story as well. When that happens, that character has to be recast. And it's not always a secondary member of the ensemble, either — there are a number of noteworthy examples of TV shows that recast the main character. Whether due to contract issues, drama on the set, the death of said actor, or any number of other reasons, sometimes the show must go on even when an actor is no longer willing or able to do so.

What about when this happens to a show's bad guy? It might stand to reason that a villain is one of the more expendable types of characters on a show, and it would be easy to just dispatch of an antagonist if the actor has exited the cast. But that isn't always an option, either because the villain in question is the show's big bad, a legacy nemesis who's heavily intertwined with the franchise, or is still in the middle of their arc and can't be abandoned yet. Here are instances when a show has had to recast one of its villains for one reason or another — and in a few cases, several times over — and mostly managed to make it stick.