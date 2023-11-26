Suits Recast Its Biggest Villain But Most Fans Didn't Notice (For A Good Reason)

Throughout its nine-season run on USA Network, "Suits" delivered some of the small screen's most memorable blue-collar ne'er-do-wells. But few of them were ever quite as purely villainous as Daniel Hardman. The character was portrayed by celebrated character actor David Costabile, who debuted the ousted Pearson-Hardman co-founder during the Season 2 premiere. Over the ensuing seasons, the "Breaking Bad" alum would help make Hardman one of the most formidable foes Harvey Specter and co. ever faced. It turns out, however, that Costabile was not the first actor cast in the role, with Victor Garber playing a version of Hardman (then named Phillip) in the series' pilot episode.

If you're wondering why you don't recall seeing Garber in the pilot, it's because his scenes were cut due to time restraints. "Suits" mastermind Aaron Korsh confirmed the fact during a 2012 interview with Blast Magazine, telling the publication, "We had some time problems with the pilot." He elaborated, "Basically, when you get in the edit bay, you have to make some hard choices ... And sometimes you just need to cut whole scenes."

Unfortunately for Garber, time was so precious on the "Suits" pilot Korsh ultimately decided he needed to cut the Hardman character entirely. "So we made the tough decision to cut that character out."