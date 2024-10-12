Ranking Every Member Of Marvel's Thunderbolts From Weakest To Strongest

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thunderbolts" will be a force to be reckoned with. There's Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), now fulfilling the title of Black Widow; her father Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian (David Harbour), the Soviet Union's answer to Captain America; Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), otherwise known as Ghost, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. operative who left the organization when she realized they wouldn't cure her intangibility as they promised; John Walker (Wyatt Russell), now known as U.S. Agent after he was fired from being Captain America after he killed someone; Antonia Dreykov, or Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), who can mimic the fighting styles of her opponents; Sentry, better known as Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman), who we don't know much about, but if the comics have anything to say will be notoriously powerful; Bucky Barnes, or the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the team's leader, Steve Rogers' friend, and a man who had his memory wiped for years; and last but not least, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), the leader of the CIA and the founder of the Thunderbolts.

These people will come together to form a team that, well, could be better. Not that there's anything wrong with them as individuals, but most have been villains or adversaries at one time or another. In fact, Val seems to be counting on that. These people were recruited, even though most of them belong in prison — or at least a work-release program. They're not quite as bad as DC's "Suicide Squad," but they're close. But who could do the most damage? We're ranking every member of the MCU's Thunderbolts from weakest to strongest. We've taken this very literally, and there are a lot of super soldiers on this team, so competition for the top slot is fierce.