13 Shows Like The Pitt You Should Watch Next

"ER" is the second-longest running primetime medical drama in television history, with 15 seasons and just over 331 episodes. So what took the top spot? "Grey's Anatomy." As of this writing, Shonda Rhimes' massive hit is in its 21st season, and despite the fact that star Ellen Pompeo — whose character Dr. Meredith Grey puts the literal "Grey" in the show's title — "left" the series in Season 19, it's still going strong. We first meet Meredith in the pilot as she prepares to start her new job as a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital, only to discover that the guy she took home from the bar last night, Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd, also works there ... as the new chief of neurosurgery. Throughout Meredith's time at the hospital (which changes names several times before settling on Grey Sloan Memorial), she grows as both a doctor and a person, surrounded by her fellow original interns Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), and Meredith's best friend Dr. Cristina Yang (a showstopping Sandra Oh).

Yes, the cases on "Grey's Anatomy" are often completely outlandish — in Season 2, the show throws an unexploded homemade bomb into a guy's chest cavity and never really lets up from that point on — but "ER" was also over-the-top and hyper-dramatic, which is precisely what makes both of these shows so compulsively watchable. No matter the "case of the week" or personal strife between doctors, "Grey's Anatomy" is a favorite for millions of people around the world, and it's earned its place in the medical drama hall of fame without question. "Grey's Anatomy" is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.