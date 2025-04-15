Dr. Langdon's The Pitt Season 2 Return Explained By Producers

Okay, so Dr. Frank Langdon will return in Season 2 of "The Pitt," but what about his relationship with Robby? Obviously, it's beyond fractured by the end of Season 1 — not only is Robby angry that Langdon came back to work after he fired the senior resident, but his trust in Langdon is gone ... especially after Langdon goes for the jugular during their argument in "9:00 P.M." and tells Robby that a charge nurse saw the doctor crying in the aftermath of the shooting. Will the two ever be okay again?

"I would like to think so," R. Scott Gemmill told Ryan Schwartz. "I think it'll be different for a long time, but it also goes in two directions, right? It's not just Robby having to forgive Langdon. I think Robby has to take into account his own bulls**t, which is what Langdon sort of called him on [in the finale]. No, Robby wasn't using drugs, but he has never come to terms with his own mental health issues, and so I think that's what Langdon was really getting at — that it's one thing just for Robby not to be a hypocrite, you know? Because Robby says this job will f—k you up, and you let it. Well, so did Robby. He didn't mean to, and I think it's almost a losing battle for anyone who works as a first responder — especially in the emergency department, where you're seeing the worst of society and doing your best to try and help."

"So, I think that that relationship can be repaired," Gemmill continued. "It's going to take some time, and with the nature of our show, it's a little bit tough, because we're only showing that relationship over 15 hours. You can only do so much in 15 hours.

"Patrick is a brilliant actor, and we love Langdon, and there's a lot more to mine in that relationship," Wyle also told Schwartz. "So having him come back and be part of the hospital would necessitate bringing him through some sort of treatment program to allow him to come back." We'll have to wait until Season 2 to see Langdon's journey, but based on everything Gemmill and Wyle have said, it'll be pretty eventful.

"The Pitt" is streaming on Max now.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.