Dr. Langdon's The Pitt Season 2 Return Explained By Producers
This article contains discussions of addiction and mass violence.
Throughout Season 1 of Max's enormously popular new medical drama "The Pitt," we meet a group of medical students, interns, nurses, residents, and doctors who work in a busy — and frankly, deeply chaotic — Pittsburgh emergency room, including Patrick Ball's senior resident Dr. Frank Langdon. Ball — a newcomer to the scene who studied at Yale University's drama program and only graduated with a BFA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2023 — is absolutely phenomenal as Frank, especially during the character's downfall in the show's 10th-ever episode "4:00 P.M." (The series, like "24," takes place "in real time.")
After intern Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) shares some suspicions with the emergency's rooms attending on call, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (star and executive producer Noah Wyle), Robby confronts his protégé Langdon about missing doses of Librium, only to discover the pills in Langdon's locker. (Librium is meant to help patients suffering from alcohol and drug withdrawal.) Furious, Robby tells Langdon that he's fired and needs to leave, only for Langdon to return within an hour to help handle the overwhelming flow of patients who were hurt during a mass shooting at a crowded festival. During the season finale, "9:00 P.M.," Robby tells Langdon he needs to seek immedate help before he can even hope to continue working in the emergency room, leading to a confrontation where both men say deeply hurtful things to each other. So where does Langdon go from here?
According to a TVLine interview conducted by Ryan Schwartz with showrunner and creator R. Scott Gemmill and his star and collaborator Wyle, Langdon will be a pivotal part of the show's already-greenlit second season, which is slated to release in January 2026. In fact, the season's timing basically hinges on Langdon, as Gemmill told Schwartz.
Langdon's first day back at work will kick off The Pitt season 2
When Ryan Schwartz asked if the 10-month time jump between Season 1 and Season 2 — meaning that Season 2 is set to take place on the Fourth of July — was related to Langdon's recovery and his likely 30-day stay in a rehabilitation facility, R. Scott Gemmill said that was precisely it.
"Exactly," Gemmill responded before saying that Langdon's required recovery is basically dictating the trajectory of Season 2. "I think we will pick up on Langdon's first day back at work, but it'll be more than a month.... The biggest driver of [the Season 2 time jump is] Langdon," Gemmill continued. "Thirty days is probably the minimum he would have to do. You can do 60, 90... and part of [the time jump] is driven by when we can shoot in Pittsburgh. We're going to shoot in September again. It has to look like the right time of year, whether it's spring, summer or fall, and we've done fall [in Season 1]."
"We're going to do Fourth of July weekend. Nine, basically 10 months later, gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim and catch up with everyone," the showrunner clarified. "And with it being Langdon's first day back, we get to catch up as he catches up with all those people."
There's another aspect to this, which is that after the fallout from the mass shooting in Season 1, the professionals working in this fictional emergency room need a breather. "There's no benefit in coming back quickly, before everybody's had a chance to have this experience really sink in, and it manifests itself in behaviors that are interesting to watch — that are different or more informed than in Season 1," Wyle added.
Will Robby and Langdon's relationship on The Pitt recover?
Okay, so Dr. Frank Langdon will return in Season 2 of "The Pitt," but what about his relationship with Robby? Obviously, it's beyond fractured by the end of Season 1 — not only is Robby angry that Langdon came back to work after he fired the senior resident, but his trust in Langdon is gone ... especially after Langdon goes for the jugular during their argument in "9:00 P.M." and tells Robby that a charge nurse saw the doctor crying in the aftermath of the shooting. Will the two ever be okay again?
"I would like to think so," R. Scott Gemmill told Ryan Schwartz. "I think it'll be different for a long time, but it also goes in two directions, right? It's not just Robby having to forgive Langdon. I think Robby has to take into account his own bulls**t, which is what Langdon sort of called him on [in the finale]. No, Robby wasn't using drugs, but he has never come to terms with his own mental health issues, and so I think that's what Langdon was really getting at — that it's one thing just for Robby not to be a hypocrite, you know? Because Robby says this job will f—k you up, and you let it. Well, so did Robby. He didn't mean to, and I think it's almost a losing battle for anyone who works as a first responder — especially in the emergency department, where you're seeing the worst of society and doing your best to try and help."
"So, I think that that relationship can be repaired," Gemmill continued. "It's going to take some time, and with the nature of our show, it's a little bit tough, because we're only showing that relationship over 15 hours. You can only do so much in 15 hours.
"Patrick is a brilliant actor, and we love Langdon, and there's a lot more to mine in that relationship," Wyle also told Schwartz. "So having him come back and be part of the hospital would necessitate bringing him through some sort of treatment program to allow him to come back." We'll have to wait until Season 2 to see Langdon's journey, but based on everything Gemmill and Wyle have said, it'll be pretty eventful.
"The Pitt" is streaming on Max now.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.