The Pitt Actors Weren't Allowed To Use One Item On Set
"The Pitt" really feels like the breakout hit of 2025. Audiences have turned out in droves to watch the immersive medical drama's first season, in which every episode covers one hour of a 15-hour shift that encompasses a litany of social and personal hardships, including a mass shooting, drug overdoses, and physical assaults. And part of keeping the actors fully engaged in this harrowing world involved keeping their mobile phones away.
Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael Robinavitch on the show, confirmed to the Television Academy that they didn't allow phones during production. "We have a 'No phones on set' policy that goes for everybody," he revealed. "So, we have a lending library; everybody can grab a book. And they went through so many books." The library was apparently a hit, as Wyle related that one person made sure a book was never too far: "The [background artist playing a] pregnant woman would keep one in her [fake] belly when we were shooting, and suddenly she'd pull out a big 'Harry Potter' book."
The idea of a library is great if people can't have their phones. Reading is probably a better move mentally compared to doomscrolling, but for some reason, Wyle was reluctant to take credit for the library even though it really seemed to be his idea. When pushed by Variety as to whether he came up with it, Wyle declared, "You're asking me to take credit for something. I don't like taking credit for anything. You're not getting me on the record. It wasn't me, officer."
No phones on sets is an increasingly common practice
The characters on "The Pitt" lean on each other heavily throughout the first season, so fostering a family-like atmosphere was likely crucial. With books in lieu of phones, people at least stay more in the moment and aren't getting wrapped up in whatever brain rot is currently viral on TikTok. But it's not just "The Pitt" that wants people to stay focused on the task at hand.
Christopher Nolan famously runs a tight ship on his sets, with texting and smoking not allowed. Quentin Tarantino has also banned phones, largely due to concerns they'll ring and ruin a scene. Even if everyone makes sure to silence their phones, it feels like a good idea to get people less reliant on them during filming. Looking at one's phone is a surefire way to tune out of everything happening around you. If nothing else, it's a missed opportunity to get to know your fellow actors and crew members, bonds that can help create a better final product.
It wasn't that long ago that people didn't carry their mobile devices with them at all times. Back in the 1990s, when Noah Wyle was on "ER," everyone had to entertain themselves between takes, so perhaps Wyle wanted to bring that same energy to "The Pitt." The series recently wrapped Season 1, with Season 2 on the way, and Wyle has already promised a bold vision to keep "The Pitt" going for a long time. That lending library might get a lot more use in the years to come.