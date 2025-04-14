The Pitt Actors Weren't Allowed To Use One Item On Set

"The Pitt" really feels like the breakout hit of 2025. Audiences have turned out in droves to watch the immersive medical drama's first season, in which every episode covers one hour of a 15-hour shift that encompasses a litany of social and personal hardships, including a mass shooting, drug overdoses, and physical assaults. And part of keeping the actors fully engaged in this harrowing world involved keeping their mobile phones away.

Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael Robinavitch on the show, confirmed to the Television Academy that they didn't allow phones during production. "We have a 'No phones on set' policy that goes for everybody," he revealed. "So, we have a lending library; everybody can grab a book. And they went through so many books." The library was apparently a hit, as Wyle related that one person made sure a book was never too far: "The [background artist playing a] pregnant woman would keep one in her [fake] belly when we were shooting, and suddenly she'd pull out a big 'Harry Potter' book."

The idea of a library is great if people can't have their phones. Reading is probably a better move mentally compared to doomscrolling, but for some reason, Wyle was reluctant to take credit for the library even though it really seemed to be his idea. When pushed by Variety as to whether he came up with it, Wyle declared, "You're asking me to take credit for something. I don't like taking credit for anything. You're not getting me on the record. It wasn't me, officer."