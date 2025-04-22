Dumb Things We All Ignored In Young Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) prides himself on being the smartest kid in the room, but the sitcom that tells his youthful origin story, "Young Sheldon," is dotted with plenty of dumb moments. That certainly doesn't make the show less poignant, and also don't stop the series from having incredibly trenchant things to say about the human condition. But we have to admit that some of the plot points it pulls out of thin air — including stories that try to weld the more openly emotional show onto its much more cynical parent series, "The Big Bang Theory" — definitely don't always work and tend to cause story problems.

With events cascading across the "Big Bang Theory" universe as they do, some of these questionable moments can affect "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" and, retroactively, "The Big Bang Theory" as well. Whether it's the show's awkward sense of history, its bizarre character behavior, or small plot holes that don't make any sense if you take the time to think about them, here are the biggest, goofiest, and just plain silliest problems and rules that "Young Sheldon" followed that we all happily ignore while enjoying the Cooper family's antics.