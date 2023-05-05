Young Sheldon Changes Up Sheldon's Age From TBBT For His Big Germany Trip

"Young Sheldon" is making some changes ahead of Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) college program in Germany. In an effort to catch up with his older classmates and buff out his resume, he's gifted a special opportunity from his mentor Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn). Sheldon will be studying superstrings, which will surely prepare him for his future theorization of string theory, at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. If that sounds familiar, it's because Sheldon (Jim Parsons) mentioned the excursion to Penny (Kaley Cuoco) in "The Big Bang Theory," however, he was a slightly different age in that retelling.

Ironically, the theme of Season 6, Episode 19, "A New Weather Girl and a Stay-at-Home Coddler" is age, as Sheldon feels he's falling behind his fellow students. He also believes the novelty of being a child prodigy is wearing thin and he needs to do something else to stand out. This leads him to search for an undergraduate research internship that will give him an additional edge when applying to graduate school at the California Institute of Technology, aka Caltech.

Sheldon will fly off to Germany at the young age of 13 (one year before the devastating death of his father), which varies from what Sheldon said in the original series. As Yahoo! pointed out, Sheldon was actually 15 in the version of the story he told Penny, making this a small deviation from his future recollection.