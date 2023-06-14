The Flash: Sasha Calle's Supergirl Differs From All Other Versions In One Major Way

For a superhero usually featured wearing a miniskirt when fighting crime, Supergirl in the DCEU's "The Flash" is a big difference. Even in the feminist-driven CW show, "Supergirl," there are still echoes of how she has been portrayed in the past.

Melissa Benoist played Kara Zor-El in the CW DC universe, donning the more classically feminine suit. But the times are changing, and Sasha Calle's film version of the character is an update to Supergirl's insane history. When speaking to Buzzfeed, "The Flash" actor explained that what makes her version of the character stand out is her androgyny.

"The suit is so beautiful and it's a beautiful mix of femininity and masculinity. It's kind of androgynous, and it's mobile," Calle explained. "It works as if you were to wear a suit that would protect you and allow you to move. I love it. It was really cool to see how it looks on camera." Featured with full pants and a form-fitting suit, the costume has been altered to be practical in action sequences, subverting what we have come to expect from female superheroes.