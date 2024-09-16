The Penguin Review: An Adept And Emotionally Intelligent Gangster Drama

If there was a character who deserved more screen time and an in-depth look in Matt Reeves' 2022 "The Batman," it was Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobb (aka the Penguin). For once, Hollywood correctly recognized that there was a worthwhile narrative to explore there, putting a familiar yet intriguing anti-hero under the microscope, portrayed by a top-tier actor who's proven many times he's a force to be reckoned with in any lead role. HBO's new DC spin-off series "The Penguin," created by Lauren LeFranc, serves up a clever, multi-layered character study within the Batman universe that stands on its own and requires little previous knowledge to be captivating right from the beginning.

The story picks up after the events of "The Batman" to set up the status quo: Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong), the powerful and feared mob boss of Gotham, is dead, and the city's underworld needs a new kingpin. Traditionally, the power should go to his son Alberto (Michael Zegen), even though his alcohol and drug problems barely make him the ideal candidate to rule the streets. But Oz, a good soldier in the Falcone Family machine, sees this as an opportunity to finally make his move and become the new crime king of Gotham. He knows the game inside out and has the brains to manipulate and trick his way to the throne. Though things don't quite go according to his initial plans, he's quick to improvise in every dangerous situation, starting with an incidental confrontation where he shoots Alberto dead and tries to cover his tracks.

As he attempts to dispose of the body, he catches a group of kids trying to steal his car and holds one of them at gunpoint to help him get rid of Alberto. His name is Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), an orphaned street kid, who Oz essentially connects and bonds with by promising him a better and richer life. Victor is terrified but also mesmerized by the Penguin's power and confidence, hanging onto his every word and hoping to become his right-hand man. He does as he's told, and the two quickly find themselves caught in a war between the Falcones and the Maroni crime family, initiated by Oz in an attempt to watch them destroy each other while he comes out on top.

His sneaky plan, however, becomes much harder to execute when Falcone's other child, Sofia (Cristin Milioti), turns up after spending a decade in Arkham for allegedly killing seven women and being declared mentally unstable. She knows Oz is up to no good — their relationship goes back since he used to be her driver — and suspects him to be the one who killed her brother. She just needs to find proof. Their rivalry beings over an unnerving dinner, giving way to an underworld drug war that's paved by dead bodies, personal betrayals, and merciless psychological warfare.