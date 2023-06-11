The Correct Order In Which To Watch The DC Animated Movie Universe Movies

While it's difficult to deny that Warner Bros. hasn't had the best track record for releasing beloved DC Comics' live-action films via the DCU, the same cannot be said of animation. Since 1992, the studio has churned out dozens of animated films featuring the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Superman, the Flash — and just about everyone else. What sets these films apart from their live-action counterparts is that most, if not all, are excellent.

DC Comics has dominated animation for decades, and in 2007, the release of "Superman: Doomsday" brought the grittier DC Comics universe to the masses. Many of these films are rated PG-13, so they're not aimed at a younger audience, which may have something to do with their success and adoring horde of adult fans. Most of the DC Animated Universe films are one-shots or two-part stories that don't fall into a broader universal narrative.

This changed in 2013 with the release of "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox," which launched the DC Animated Movie Universe. Unlike previous films, the DCAMU is a cohesive canonical universe, much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comprising 16 films. Now that they've all been released, seeing them in the correct order is essential. While you can, of course, go chronologically by release date, that's not necessarily the best way to watch the DCAMU. If you want to see the story from beginning to end in the best way possible, head to Max and watch them in this order.