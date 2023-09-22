Why Zack Snyder Wants To Make The Dark Knight Returns With Robert De Niro

Zack Snyder's run through the DC Extended Universe was nothing if not divisive. While movies like "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" were roundly attacked by critics, a loyal and dedicated group of fans supported Snyder's vision so much that Warner Bros. eventually agreed to allow him to complete his version of "Justice League."

Though you might think that after this absolute ride of an experience with DC's heroes, the filmmaker would be done with the whole universe, you'd be wrong. "That's my white whale, 'Dark Knight Returns,'" Snyder said in a May 2021 episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "That's my Holy Grail. One day!"

Even more surprising may be who Snyder has in mind for the central role of The Caped Crusader. "You know who it is? Howie Long ... I was just thinking of a picture! I don't know if he could play it, but I'm just saying. If you had Howie Long and Robert De Niro, you stick them together." While those two actors may not be the first choices that come to mind when fans imagine this version of Batman, the director was confident in his vision.