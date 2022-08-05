Mordo's Original Fate In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Make Your Skin Crawl

In the audio commentary for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Sam Raimi revealed Wanda was going to have Mordo decapitate himself (via DigitalSpy). Storyboard artist for the film, Jeremy Simser, backed that up with some artwork shared on his Instagram account. The four-image storyboard shows Wanda holding Mordo's decapitated head with a mountainous backdrop.

Raimi said this scene was going to be the opener for "Doctor Strange 2," as opposed to the multiversal chase with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). "[616 Mordo] was coming after the Scarlet Witch to take her power because he knew she was dark and terribly corrupted by the Darkhold and she killed him and cut off his head, and presented it to Strange in a later scene. It was really great writing, but it slowed the beginning down too much, so we had to lose it," Raimi revealed (via The Direct).

Deleted scenes and script re-writes are not canon, so for now, both Mordo's we've met on the big screen are safe. Whether we see Chiwetel Ejiofor reprise the role remains to be seen.