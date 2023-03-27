Daredevil: Born Again Is Already Planning Season 2, According To Vincent D'Onofrio

Netflix's "Daredevil" is one of the most highly-regarded Marvel projects of the past decade. During its three seasons on air, "Daredevil" received critical acclaim for its gritty action, captivating drama, and faithfulness to its comic book source material, earning an impressive 92% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an 89% audience score.

Although "Daredevil" was canceled on Netflix, it appears as though the love for this character has grown stronger since he left the silver screen as Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) has returned in MCU projects like "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He is also set to helm in the upcoming Disney+ original series "Daredevil: Born Again." What's more, it seems as though production on "Daredevil: Born Again" is going well as actor Vincent D'Onofrio revealed the team is working on a second season.

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show," D'Onofrio said in an interview with Newsweek. "By the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs — in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that — but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."

The way he talks about the second season makes it seem as though he already knows what will happen, implying there are plans in place for another season of "Daredevil: Born Again" before the first season has finished shooting.