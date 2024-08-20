AI Reveals What The Hunger Games Characters Should Look Like According To The Books

Adapting a book to the big screen is tough — and inevitably, fans of the source material will get mad when the characters they loved so much on the page don't look exactly the way they imagined. This is probably why some fans have created their own versions of what characters from popular series like "The Hunger Games" should look like according to the way they were described in the original books by Suzanne Collins.

That's how we got this AI-rendered reimagining of "The Hunger Games" by the YouTube account Screen AI, which puts up images of the characters onscreen next to images of what they're supposed to look like, based on Collins' physical descriptions. This includes the fact that in the books, Katniss Everdeen is described as a small, slight, and frankly malnourished girl with dark hair and olive-hued skin; in the films, she's played by Jennifer Lawrence, who's quite tall and definitely on the paler side. Each main character gets this treatment, including Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth), President Coriolanus Snow (the late Donald Sutherland), Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), and more — and for what it's worth, the closest matches appear to be Snow, Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), and Katniss' younger sister Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields).