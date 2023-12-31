The Hunger Games Prequel Director Reveals The Katniss Easter Egg Most Fans Missed

Despite being a prequel, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" manages to stand firmly on its own two feet. Yet while it tells the story of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) against the backdrop of the 10th Annual Hunger Games, there are nods to the books and films that preceded it, including a Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) reference that audiences may not have caught on first viewing.

The most obvious allusion to the future Mockingjay is when Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) mentions how she refers to "swamp potatoes" as "katniss." But speaking to Buzzfeed, director Francis Lawrence brought up a subtler Easter egg, "I have one little nod," he revealed. "There's a piece where Snow is actually in the arena and we see — because nobody uses a bow and arrow — we see a broken bow with a quiver of arrows that he sees. That was not in the script. So that was something that we added."

It's a brief moment that foreshadows what's to come for Snow. Between the swamp potatoes and the bow and arrows, Snow must have had a serious case of deja vu when Katniss Everdeen came around over 60 years later.