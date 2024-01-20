20 Things I Learned After Rewatching The Hunger Games Series

"The Hunger Games" set a new standard for young adult dystopian movies when it hit cinema screens in 2012. The film series is based on the popular novels of the same name by Suzanne Collins, which took inspiration from franchises such as "Battle Royal." Set in the fictional world of Panem, "The Hunger Games" follows a group of teenagers who are forced to compete against each other in a deadly competition at the same time as a rebellion begins to spring against the ruling class. Starring the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, and Stanley Tucci, the films were a critical and financial success.

So it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the fourth film was not the end of the franchise. A prequel in the form of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" premiered in November of 2023, providing a broader look at the world of Panem, its most important characters, and the early Hunger Games. Of course, it also gives everyone a good excuse to go back and watch the original movies, as well, with some new context and background information.

More than a decade later, there are a lot of lessons to take from "The Hunger Games" and its sequels that were not necessarily apparent at the time of their release.