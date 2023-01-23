Are The Clickers In HBO's The Last Of Us Created Using CGI?

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann discussed how they adapted the Clickers of the games to the Clickers of the show in the companion podcast to the series, titled "HBO's The Last of Us Podcast."

In the podcast, the host and actor of Joel in the games, Troy Baker, asked Mazin and Druckmann how they decided to portray the Clickers in the show.

Mazin said the first question they asked was whether or not to include the Clickers at all, although it was obvious to him that they would feature them. The second question was how much they would look like the Clickers of the game, with the answer being: as much as possible.

"If you go into a CGI characterization right off the bat, it just starts to feel like it's not there. So we really wanted to find prosthetics to actually turn somebody into a Clicker," Mazin said. "We found great performers who could move like Clickers and even sound like Clickers."

From there, Mazin said the team decided to have Ellie reliant on Joel throughout the encounter, which takes the scene from just being a scary fight to having emotional stakes as well.