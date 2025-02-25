What The Lord Of The Rings Franchise Looks Like Without Special Effects

Most Hollywood movies incorporate a degree of special effects these days, but some genres are more reliant on digital trickery than others. For example, it would be pretty hard to pull off a convincing fantasy film without the aid of VFX. Many successful movies in the fantasy genre have utilized a mixture of practical and digital effects, and if you need proof that this approach is a wise one, we have five words for you: "The Lord of the Rings."

Peter Jackson's indie roots came in handy when he made his "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The filmmaker famously used the forced perspective technique to make his actors appear a lot smaller or larger than they are in real life, which was a must in a world inhabited by Hobbits. He also had several intricate miniatures built, which look fantastic in the finished films. However, there were some things that simply could not be achieved practically, and this is where the groundbreaking work of New Zealand VFX house Weta came in.

Jackson's original trilogy set the tone for big-budget modern fantasy heading into the 21st century, and the acclaimed director returned to film the "Hobbit" trilogy a decade later. In recent years, Prime Video has channeled Middle-earth magic through its "The Rings of Power" series. Special effects are rampant throughout all of these projects — but what do they look like before they're gussied up? Let's see what the iconic franchise to rule them all looks like without special effects.