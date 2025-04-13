Why Abby From The Last Of Us Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Olivia Wilde's 2019 directorial debut "Booksmart" is, without a doubt, one of the best teen movies ever made — which is saying something, since it's a pretty late addition to the genre. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as best friends Amy Antsler and Molly Davidson who are about to graduate from high school and are ready to get away from their classmates and attend Ivy League schools (Molly is heading to Yale, and Amy is supposed to start at Columbia in the fall). Molly's worldview is shattered, however, when she realizes that some of those classmates, including Molly Gordon's Annabelle, are also heading to prestigious schools like Yale; they got good grades too but didn't make overachieving their entire personality like Molly did. Incensed, Molly declares that she and Amy need to have one extremely fun night before they attend graduation the next morning.

Dressed in matching jumpsuits and ready for anything, Amy and Molly try desperately to make it to one specific party — ending up in a bunch of bizarre situations along the way — and link up with their crushes (Molly pretends she's not totally into Mason Gooding's Nick, and Amy is carrying a torch for Diana Silvers' Hope). Even as their friendship is threatened by the revelation that Amy is taking a gap year to volunteer in Botswana — screwing up Molly's ideal timeline for the two of them — Amy and Molly are two of the coolest best friends we've seen on recent years, and Dever and Feldstein are both excellent. (Also, Billie Lourd has a running gag where she pops up at every single event, and it's awesome.)