The Last Of Us Season 2 Casts Kaitlyn Dever As Vengeful Abby

"The Last of Us" Season 2 has cast a major player. Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart," "Dopesick") will play Abby, one of the central characters featured in the critically and commercially beloved video game sequel, "The Last of Us Part II."

Max shared the news of Dever's casting on X, formerly known as Twitter. The announcement comes just a few days after "The Last of Us" made headlines and took home eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmys (the series is also nominated in several more categories at the Primetime Emmys, airing January 15). Afterward, Variety ran a statement from the show's co-creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, where they expressed excitement over Dever's addition.

"Our casting process for [Season 2] has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material," they told the outlet. "Nothing matters more than talent, and we're thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella [Ramsey] and the rest of our family."