The Last Of Us Season 2 Is Changing Abby's Storyline In One Major Way

Even though fans of "The Last of Us" who have played the original games know what they can expect in season 2 of the series for the most part — because other narrative changes do feel likely — know Abby's basic trajectory in the season, Kaitlyn Dever has remained tight-lipped about what we can expect. When asked what it was like to join the show, Dever joked "just skip right past me" before saying she was really excited to be a part of the project.

"It was ... I was nervous, I was anxious, but also very excited," Dever said. "I've been a huge fan of this game and the show for a very long time. Yeah, but the show – the reach of this, of this world – is so, so big. The world of 'The Last of Us' is so large. And so, you can definitely, you can feel that — you know, in wardrobe fittings when you're first, you know, in prep and then finally getting on set. It still feels very big but I, yeah, it was... I felt less nervous once I got onto set just because of this wonderful group of people and being held by Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann]. It really felt like I was being cared for and taken care of in a way that I haven't ever really experienced ever before. So, it was really a thrill as a person and an actor.

Not only that, but Dever said that she actually has a personal relationship to the game herself. After praising Mazin and Druckmann's work on season 1, Dever said, "And I had become, you know, I was a fan of the game. I played – it was like a real bonding moment for me and my dad playing it together. And to have it come back around, what, like ten plus years later, it really felt like, you know, something I would always thought about, like, Ijust admired this story so much and what you did. And I, when it did come back around, yeah, it felt surreal because it really kind of felt like; oh, well, things that are meant to be in your life will happen if they're supposed to. And it just felt right. Abby felt right. It was very cool." Dever also described the season as "gripping," so buckle up for season 2 when it premieres on April 13.

