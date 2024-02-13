Madame Web's Viral Quote Isn't In The Movie & Twitter Is Losing It
On February 13, one of the biggest pop culture bombshells in recent memory dropped: that viral line from the "Madame Web" trailer isn't in the movie's theatrical cut.
An intrepid report by Nate Jones at Vulture revealed that Dakota Johnson's Cassandra "Cassie" Webb never utters the line fans remember from the trailer: "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." As he posits, the trailer line could have appeared in its entirety as Cassie tells supporting characters Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) about the movie's villain Ezekiel Sims. That doesn't happen.
"By my count, only four of the 17 words in the trailer are uttered together: 'She was researching spiders,'" Jones wrote. "As you might suspect, it sounds far more natural this way."
So, how do fans feel about this line not being in "Madame Web?" They're dunking on the entire situation on social media, obviously.
Fans are totally roasting Madame Web over this missing line
Fans — or at least, social media users — have been mildly obsessing over this ridiculous expositional line since the "Madame Web" trailer dropped in late 2023, to the point where one person on X (formerly known as Twitter) compared it to a similarly viral quote uttered by Gal Gadot in the "Death on the Nile" trailer. "Is 'He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died' the new 'And enough champagne ... to fill the Nile!'" @mycolefillups asked, only for @LouisPeitzman to report the terrible news: "No because it's not even in the movie!" This announcement shocked the original poster, who simply responded, "WHAT?!!?!!"
In their review, user @Ethan_Anderton included this information after dunking on the movie. "#MadameWeb is downright awful," they announced. "Boring, stupid, and just plain silly. It's 'Morbius'-level bad, and proves Sony has no idea what to do with the extensive gallery of Spider-Man characters. The infamous Amazon line isn't even in the movie. Total waste."
Elsewhere, @ZoeRoseBryant asked an important question, referencing some recent press involving star Dakota Johnson: "[D]o you think this interview was the reason they cut '[H]e was in the [A]mazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died' out of 'Madame Web?'" Wait, which interview was that?
Dakota Johnson clapped back over that viral Madame Web line in a recent interview
"Madame Web" star Dakota Johnson can create viral moments simply by being herself. Remember when she delighted everyone by calling out Ellen Degeneres? And she didn't disappoint when asked about the viral (missing) line from "Madame Web." While speaking to HuffPost UK, Johnson, in her typical deadpan tone, asked which line the interviewer meant before inquiring, "Why did that go viral?"
@huffpostuk
Madame Web star Dakota Johnson reacts to viral trailer line 🕷️ #MadameWeb #DakotaJohnson #dakotajohnsonedit #dakotajohnsonfan #spiderman
"I think it went viral because out of context, people were like, 'What does this mean?'" the interviewer attempted to explain. Johnson looked dazed before saying, "Somebody brought this up, and I have no idea what it's about." When pressed about the sentence being the subject of memes because it was "out of context," she responded, "Isn't any sentence out of context ... out of context? That seems like a basic story line to me."
It seems unlikely that Sony saw this interview — which, presumably, went live long after the finished cut of "Madame Web" was completed — and removed the viral line. Still, audiences hoping to hear "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" will leave the theater disappointed.
"Madame Web" swings into theaters on February 14.