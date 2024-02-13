Madame Web's Viral Quote Isn't In The Movie & Twitter Is Losing It

On February 13, one of the biggest pop culture bombshells in recent memory dropped: that viral line from the "Madame Web" trailer isn't in the movie's theatrical cut.

An intrepid report by Nate Jones at Vulture revealed that Dakota Johnson's Cassandra "Cassie" Webb never utters the line fans remember from the trailer: "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." As he posits, the trailer line could have appeared in its entirety as Cassie tells supporting characters Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) about the movie's villain Ezekiel Sims. That doesn't happen.

"By my count, only four of the 17 words in the trailer are uttered together: 'She was researching spiders,'" Jones wrote. "As you might suspect, it sounds far more natural this way."

So, how do fans feel about this line not being in "Madame Web?" They're dunking on the entire situation on social media, obviously.