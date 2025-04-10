Every Villager Type In A Minecraft Movie Explained (And Who Is Missing)

In 2009, "Minecraft" was a bare-bones survival game with plenty of promise. Since then it's become the best-selling video game in history, with publisher Mojang Studios transforming the game into an incredible fantasy adventure that lets players tap into their creativity. As "Minecraft" has grown, its world has gotten quite a bit more realistic. Players can create their own buildings and towns, but villages also dot the game's landscape, populated by NPCs (non-playable characters) that all have special roles and interact with players in different ways.

"A Minecraft Movie" tries to stuff as many of those off-the-wall villagers into its 101-minute runtime as possible, and that seems to have worked in its favor. Before its release, we were pretty worried about the "Minecraft" movie thanks to its messy production cycle and oddball art direction. But while critics have their issues with the final product, fans are in love with the film. It made $163 million in its opening weekend alone and has an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans even think the movie might be one of the best live-action video game adaptations ever, because it's filled with small details even super "Minecraft" fans might miss. There's zombies and skeletons galore, but there are also so many nods to village NPCs that you'd have to be a "Minecraft" wiki editor to recognize them all. See if you spotted every villager in "A Minecraft Movie," and whether the missing faces give you any clues about what direction a potential sequel might take.