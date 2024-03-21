Timothée Chalamet Just Broke John Travolta's 45-Year Box Office Record

Mentioning Timothée Chalamet and John Travolta in the same sentence feels sort of absurd at first — but the young "Dune" star just shattered a box office mark previously held by the "Pulp Fiction" veteran.

According to a box office report in IndieWire, Chalamet broke a record last set by Travolta 45 years ago; specifically, he starred in two top-grossing films released within a few months of each other thanks to December's "Wonka" and this month's "Dune: Part Two." As the outlet says, "Checking back, we can't find anyone who can claim that (as a lead in a live-action film, as opposed to ensemble Marvel casts) to accomplish that since John Travolta did it for 'Saturday Night Fever' and 'Grease' in the late 1970s."

Since it hit theaters on March 1, "Dune: Part Two" has blown everyone away at the box office and earned glowing reviews from critics to boot — and though it's not entirely surprising that it crushed the box office, it does mark an incredible accomplishment for Chalamet. Travolta posted a screenshot of the news on his Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Congratulations Timothée! It's great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT." (Sadly, we were all robbed of Travolta trying to say Chalamet's name out loud á la "Adele Dazeem.")