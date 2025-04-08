Top 5 Willa Fitzgerald Movies & TV Shows You Need To Check Out

Willa Fitzgerald is one of the most exciting rising actors on the scene right now. That's partly due to her refusing to be pigeonholed into specific types of roles. From horror to action projects, she's done it all and already has an eclectic filmography that promises great things to come.

It's all the more amazing that she wasn't always on the path to becoming a performer. While she was passionate about acting and doing theater, she initially studied psychology at Yale. But she soon realized what her true calling was, telling W magazine, "Eventually, I realized that I didn't want to be writing research papers — becoming an actor felt undeniable."

Fitzgerald's career began like many, by taking on small roles in TV series. She was even in an episode of "Blue Bloods" you might have forgotten about, where she played a teenager trying to get rid of some drugs before she's busted by the authorities. But one episode isn't enough to show off her acting chops. Here are the best Willa Fitzgerald movies and TV shows you can watch to see just how talented she is.