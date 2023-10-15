5 Ways The Fall Of The House Of Usher Is Majorly Different From Poe's Story

Contains general spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher"

One of the most interesting elements of Mike Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is how the Netflix miniseries manages to take a simple short story and turn it into a long, multi-faceted, multi-generational epic. To do that, naturally, it has to expand its point of view beyond the bounds of a single Edgar Allan Poe story and retell a whole bunch of the horror master's famous poems and short stories through a single family. Many details are pulled from a large variety of Poe's works, from ghostly cats to dangerous pendulums to masked parties that result in mass death and destruction.

Still, many elements from the original "The Fall of the House of Usher" remain in the miniseries. But there's a wide variety of plot elements which have been altered, or given to a different character in the narrative. There are definitely some notable changes made to the property thanks to that difference. From changing the tale's time period to adding fresh characters and even giving the short story's nameless narrator a personality, back story and goal, here are five differences between the short story and the miniseries it spawned.