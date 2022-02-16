The Blue Bloods Episode You Likely Forgot Starred Willa Fitzgerald

Coming up with a good idea for a police procedural seems like a sure-fire way to find success on the small screen. The formula is simple and tends to be replicated time and time again, but there's a comfort to be found knowing that you're investing in something that will provide action, drama, mystery and the occasional twist. Furthermore, shows of this ilk often enjoy longevity on the screen, often spawning spin-offs and creating multi-media franchises as a result. The "CSI," "NCIS" and "Law & Order" sagas are prime examples of procedural dramas that have dominated the television landscape for years.

In recent times, however, "Blue Bloods" has solidified itself as one of the most popular cop capers around. Featuring a big-name cast that includes Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family as each member tries to juggle their careers in law enforcement with their personal lives. However, while the Reagan clan might be the stars of the show, "Blue Bloods" has introduced plenty of characters throughout the years, some of whom have had successful careers outside of the CBS series.

Prior to starring in "Scream: The TV Series" and "Reacher," Willa Fitzgerald appeared in "Blue Bloods" for an episode. That said, her contribution happened so long ago that some viewers may have forgotten it.