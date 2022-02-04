Willa Fitzgerald Dishes On Her Role As Roscoe In Reacher And Working With Its Star-Studded Cast - Exclusive Interview

Nick Santora has written and helmed some of TV's most innovative and captivating TV shows, like "Prison Break" and now, "Reacher." Did you get a chance to work with him at all, and how do you think his involvement in this show has helped make such a compelling series?

Nick is fantastic. I met him early in my audition process for the show ... virtually, because of COVID, but he's so organized. He's thought everything out. He has an answer for everything, and if he doesn't, he figures out an answer. If he thinks that something should be changed, he changes it.

He's the best collaborator you could ask for when it comes to having someone who is so prepared, and [he's] so open for collaboration. He also so deeply cares about all of the characters, and it was really fun and exciting to have someone who cares as much about Roscoe as I do and to have that person to bounce ideas off of and to support you [while] doing your part of making the show.

Were you a fan of the 2012 "Jack Reacher" movie, and how do you think this series makes the show its own?

I had not seen it, and I chose not to watch it before shooting our version, because, as an actor, I like to know less about that — [it's a] personal preference. Our show being a television show and not a movie and also being the origin story of Reacher, because it's the first book adaptation, gets to go to more places than a movie adaptation does. Nick is really wonderful at making a show that is [at once] an action show, a thriller, a mystery, a romance, a comedy, a drama, and neatly tying that all up into one series — which is very hard. He does it really, really well, and I hope that speaks to both fans of the books and the movies, and also people who aren't familiar with them.