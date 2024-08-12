The Toy Story 5 Plot Synopsis Raises A Lot Of Questions

At this rate, it really does seem like the "Toy Story" franchise can go to infinity and beyond as it inches towards its fifth installment, more of which was teased at Disney's latest D23 convention.

Despite the last movie presumably wrapping up the "Toy Story" franchise, the crew is coming back for another adventure. Now, Pixar legend and Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter has spilled some new info regarding "Toy Story 5," explaining that the inhabitants of Bonnie's toy box will have a new foe to face off against: modern technology. A piece of concept art from the upcoming sequel shows Bonnie under her blanket looking at a tablet while the toys watch in dread as they realize what they're up against. What even the sharpest tech whizzes might struggle to process, however, is why Woody (Tom Hanks) is right there among the familiar faces.

Last time we checked in (and cried over) our favorite cowboy, he had parted ways with Buzz (Tim Allen) and company at the end of "Toy Story 4," deciding to stay with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at the fairground where he would continue to help her find new homes for lost toys. So what in tarnation is going on? Is everyone at Pixar alright, or has somebody poisoned the waterhole again? Well, given that one film saw Woody, Buzz, Jessie (Joan Cusack), and Bullseye escape an airport and make it safely back to Andy's room, getting back to Bonnie shouldn't be an issue for the former sheriff.