The Toy Story 5 Plot Synopsis Raises A Lot Of Questions
At this rate, it really does seem like the "Toy Story" franchise can go to infinity and beyond as it inches towards its fifth installment, more of which was teased at Disney's latest D23 convention.
Despite the last movie presumably wrapping up the "Toy Story" franchise, the crew is coming back for another adventure. Now, Pixar legend and Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter has spilled some new info regarding "Toy Story 5," explaining that the inhabitants of Bonnie's toy box will have a new foe to face off against: modern technology. A piece of concept art from the upcoming sequel shows Bonnie under her blanket looking at a tablet while the toys watch in dread as they realize what they're up against. What even the sharpest tech whizzes might struggle to process, however, is why Woody (Tom Hanks) is right there among the familiar faces.
Last time we checked in (and cried over) our favorite cowboy, he had parted ways with Buzz (Tim Allen) and company at the end of "Toy Story 4," deciding to stay with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at the fairground where he would continue to help her find new homes for lost toys. So what in tarnation is going on? Is everyone at Pixar alright, or has somebody poisoned the waterhole again? Well, given that one film saw Woody, Buzz, Jessie (Joan Cusack), and Bullseye escape an airport and make it safely back to Andy's room, getting back to Bonnie shouldn't be an issue for the former sheriff.
Woody's new job could get him back to his old stomping ground in Toy Story 5
Rather than the idea of Woody and Bo just having some time apart (perish the thought), it's possible the carnival Woody now resides at is stopping off in a familiar neck of the woods, leading him to swing by and see how his old pals are doing. Alternatively, after finding a new purpose in his life, he may meet another lost toy that needs a home and decide his old abode is the perfect spot to send them to.
But just as the "how" regarding Woody's trip back to his old home turf might have fans scratching their heads, it's also worth considering what impact his return will have on the inhabitants of Bonnie's room as a whole. Last time we saw him, Woody was passing his sheriff's badge on to Jessie to look after the rest of the toys, so could there be a bit of friction between the old leader and the new one? How will Bonnie react to a toy she may have forgotten about returning out of the blue? And will he be bringing the likes of Ducky (Keegan Michael-Key), Bunny (Jordan Peele), and the legendary Duke Kaboom (Keanu Reeves) along on his latest adventure? We'd much prefer that than have them be added to the pile of forgotten "Toy Story" characters that have completely disappeared over the years (we know you're out there somewhere, Wheezy).
If technology is the new challenge in Toy Story 5, what will it look like?
Given the challenge they'll be facing this time around, Buzz and Jessie will need all the help they can get, particularly when it comes to facing the new big bad in all its shiny glory, so it's a good thing Woody will be making his return. As for the sequel's villain, Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammar), Lotso (Ned Beatty), and Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks) all brought something special to the table as the baddies of their respective "Toy Story" tales. What, then, will screen technology throw into the mix for "Toy Story 5," and will it even have an identity for Buzz and Woody to take on?
Another aspect of the story Pete Docter revealed is that an army of reprogrammed Buzz Lightyear toys will also be thrown at our heroes in their newest battle. But who, then, will be pulling the strings? And will it involve that tablet that Bonnie appears to be glued to in the concept art?
Though it might be a technological downgrade, it's worth remembering that Andy's Etch-a-Sketch, while lacking a face, was clearly as self-aware as the rest of the toys in the previous "Toy Story" film. With that in mind, it would make sense for Bonnie's tablet to have its own sentience and personality as well. Maybe it will be a Skynet of sorts for ages three and up that needs a protagonist with a pull string to face off with. We can only wait and see when playtime starts again and "Toy Story 5" arrives in 2026.
