Sight And Sound Has Released Its Latest List Of The Greatest Films Ever

Every 10 years since 1952, the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound magazine releases an updated roster of what it considers to be the 100 greatest films ever made. The list is compiled from a wide sampling of film critics, scholars, movie historians, and archivists from around the world who each submit a 10-best list covering the length and breadth of cinema history since the invention of the art form in the 1890s. Any ranking of the best movies of all time is rooted firmly in subjective taste, but the reappearance of certain selections can help to form a majority opinion, which is exactly how the BFI decides its 100 best lists decennially.

In the previous 2012 list, Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" from 1958 was named the best movie ever made, which demoted Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" from the 2002 top spot. But despite the excitement every decade of discovering which films will fill out the top 5 and 10, it is also gripping for movie fans to see if any new films released during the interim of the previous list make the cut to the top 100. 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of the Sight & Sound greatest films countdown, and here is a rundown of the new additions and rankings.