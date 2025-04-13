14 Best Shows Like The Diplomat

For two seasons, the Netflix original series "The Diplomat" has been wowing audiences with its provocative story of Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a career diplomat forced into a new role amid a terrifying global crisis. Suddenly finding herself the American ambassador to the United Kingdom, Wyler must attempt to ease international tensions following an attack on a British ship in the Persian Gulf. At the same time, she's struggling with problems in her marriage to another career politician, former Lebanon ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Inspired by real events, "The Diplomat" is about the intriguing political gamesmanship that is often played out on the global stage as different nations and their representatives vie for the advantage in every crisis. It's not the first show of its kind, of course, so if you've found yourself enthralled by the Wylers' political dealings, you may want to check out what else the genre has to offer. To help you with that, we've collected a list of the best shows like "The Diplomat" for you to check out while waiting for the third season.