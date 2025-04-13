14 Best Shows Like The Diplomat
For two seasons, the Netflix original series "The Diplomat" has been wowing audiences with its provocative story of Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a career diplomat forced into a new role amid a terrifying global crisis. Suddenly finding herself the American ambassador to the United Kingdom, Wyler must attempt to ease international tensions following an attack on a British ship in the Persian Gulf. At the same time, she's struggling with problems in her marriage to another career politician, former Lebanon ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).
Inspired by real events, "The Diplomat" is about the intriguing political gamesmanship that is often played out on the global stage as different nations and their representatives vie for the advantage in every crisis. It's not the first show of its kind, of course, so if you've found yourself enthralled by the Wylers' political dealings, you may want to check out what else the genre has to offer. To help you with that, we've collected a list of the best shows like "The Diplomat" for you to check out while waiting for the third season.
Secret City
Hailing from and set in the land down under, "Secret City" takes audiences on a journey through the political intrigue and scandals in Australia's capital of Canberra. Led by Anna Torv of "Fringe" fame, the series tells the story of Harriet Dunkley, a reporter who stumbles on a conspiracy that might go all the way to the top. Meanwhile, in what feels like a page ripped out of modern headlines, growing tensions between the East and West are brewing, with Australia caught in the middle of American and Chinese saber rattling. But as Dunkley is soon to find out, her latest scoop and global politics may be far more connected — and dangerous — than she ever could have imagined.
Like "The Diplomat," "Secret City" boasts a strong female lead as the protagonist for its shady political narrative. With a serious tone balanced by some seriously cool moments of espionage, the Aussie series managed to carve out something entirely unique that fans of "The Diplomat" will find refreshing. Plus, with a mere twelve episodes across two seasons, starting "Secret City" from scratch doesn't require too much investment.
The West Wing
Led by showrunner Debora Cahn, "The Diplomat" has emerged as one of the best political thrillers in the past few years. But it isn't the first time that she's had a hand in helping to bring a popular political-themed show to audiences, albeit with a decidedly different style. Debuting in 1999, "The West Wing" dove headfirst into the goings-on inside the home of the commander-in-chief, played by Martin Sheen, as well as the complicated political dealings in Washington and beyond. Throw in enough controversial scandals and assassination attempts to make headlines for months, and you've got the makings of one of the most riveting dramas to ever air on television.
Whether it's a juicy scandal or a world on the brink of war, it's something of a given that modern politically themed shows will ramp the drama up to 11. While it had plenty of hard-hitting moments, "The West Wing" feels like something of a throwback nowadays, keeping its premise pretty grounded and infused with a sly sense of humor. Nonetheless, the quality direction from showrunner Aaron Sorkin, standout performances from its incredible cast, and the writing from talent like Cahn make "The West Wing" a must-watch for fans of any political thriller.
Bodyguard
After deploying overseas to the battlefields of Afghanistan, former Scottish soldier David Budd (Richard Madden) continues his career of service, eventually transitioning from police work to taking on a lofty position as a bodyguard for a senior government official, the United Kingdom's home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). Still haunted by his time in combat, Budd's new profession provides him no respite from the action, with high-stakes assassination attempts just another part of the job. But while he's used to dodging flying bullets, navigating a shady conspiracy with far-reaching implications is beyond his pay grade.
While "Bodyguard" delivers on the thrills and chills of the best action flicks, the deeper themes at play are what make it truly stand out. One of the most intriguing aspects of the series is the tension between Budd and the politician he's assigned to protect. The two harbor strongly opposing beliefs, with Montague's desire to expand the government's ability to surveil its citizens being the opposite of everything Budd stands for. Additionally, the rigors of his already high-stress job are exacerbated by a mind fractured by the horrors of war. Though only appearing on the air for a six-episode stint back in 2018, "Bodyguard" is as hard-hitting a series as any on this list and is well worth a watch for fans of "The Diplomat" who may be looking for something with a bit more action.
Designated Survivor
When a terrorist attack strikes the heart of Washington, D.C., the entire line of presidential succession is wiped out along with both houses of Congress. The only person left alive is the one man who is sequestered away from the city as protection against just such an attack. His name is Thomas Kirkland, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (Kiefer Sutherland). A political novice, Kirkland suddenly finds himself President of the United States amidst the deadliest attack on American soil in the history of the nation.
Like Kate Wyler in "The Diplomat," Kirkland is forced to make risky alliances and put aside old rivalries in an effort to unite the nation. Admittedly unprepared and overwhelmed by the job, Kirkland faces a trial by fire as he makes plans to fight back on the global stage. But he also faces enemies from within in the form of political adversaries and military leaders who doubt his ability to navigate the crisis and who want to remove him from office for the greater good.
Eager to prove himself, Kirkland is an unlikely hero who is easy to root for, while the show's fast-paced drama makes for edge-of-your-seat viewing. A worthy successor to Kiefer's own "24," "Designated Survivor" ran for three seasons, rescued by Netflix after being canceled by ABC in 2018.
House of Cards
Though it ended due to the controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" remains one of the best political thrillers ever on the small screen. A Netflix original, it has the distinction of being the first ever scripted drama created for a major streaming service. One might even argue that if it hadn't been a hit, we might never have seen Amazon, Hulu, or Disney+ producing their own streaming shows.
A remake of a British series and based on the novel of the same name, "House of Cards" centers on Frank Underwood (Spacey), an unscrupulous American politician who is happy to backstab and scheme his way to the top. Along for the ride is his wife, Claire (Robin Wright Penn), who quickly establishes herself as a key part of his campaign and the second half of what eventually becomes one of the most powerful — and ruthless — political couples in the nation. Following Spacey's exit, she becomes the show's true lead, too.
With a strong cast that also includes Kate Mara, Mahershala Ali, and Rachel Brosnahan, "House of Cards" is an impeccably constructed drama, full of revelations and twists that keep you guessing right up until the end. Full of political allegory that takes aim at the United States' broken political system, it remains topical and relevant, perhaps even more so today than it was when it first aired.
Pearson
Gina Torres got to lead her own series with "Pearson," which showed what happened to her character Jessica Pearson after she left "Suits." This time, though, she's more than just a dedicated lawyer, as Pearson sets her eyes on the world of politics. Picking up where her character left off in "Suits," having been disbarred, Pearson heads to the Windy City, where she joins the mayor's office in Chicago.
No longer a leading lawyer at one of New York's most powerful firms, Pearson is starting at the bottom in politics. Yet her sense of justice is as strong as ever, and now she has the chance to do good on a government scale. To be successful, though, she has to battle her own conscience as she discovers that the world of politics is even dirtier than the legal profession, forcing her to tread carefully among backroom-dealing schemers and ruthless rivals. Though the series only ran for one season — it was unable to amass the same level of audience support as its parent series — it might be even better than "Suits," with a more serious tone and somber stories that strike at the very heart of our nation's problems.
Madam Secretary
Starring Téa Leoni, "Madam Secretary" chronicles the career of Elizabeth McCord, a woman who is unexpectedly appointed to the office of Secretary of State after a career as an analyst in the CIA. The sudden appointment occurs after the previous Secretary of State falls dead under mysterious circumstances.
Over the show's first handful of seasons, McCord is begrudgingly forced into a role she wasn't ready for but is determined to get right. This means dealing with international crises and other foreign affairs, and she's never afraid to buck the rules to achieve her objectives, no matter the consequences. Over time, McCord earns not just the respect of her peers in government but of the people as well. This leads her to run for president during the show's fifth season — ultimately resulting in a surprising title change in the show's last year as McCord became "Madam President."
Though you might not find anything revolutionary in "Madam Secretary," that's fine; Leoni's presence is the real appeal, much like Keri Russell's in "The Diplomat." A commanding role and a powerhouse performance from the star help propel the series to greatness. In fact, the show had enough respect in Washington to earn cameos from real-life political figures like Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Madeline Albright.
The Good Wife
If you want a show like "The Diplomat" with a slightly different flavor, try "The Good Wife." The series, fronted by "ER" alum Julianna Margulies, takes the political intrigue of the Netflix series and mixes in a healthy dose of legal drama. Margulies stars as former attorney Alicia Florrick, who, following the fall from grace of her husband, the U.S. District Attorney out of Illinois (Chris Noth), finds herself back in the courtroom after spending nearly two decades as a stay-at-home mom.
For seven stellar seasons, "The Good Wife" sees Alicia struggling to balance her work and home life as both leader of a family and an attorney for a powerful firm. Margulies is joined by an impressive supporting cast, too, with Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Matthew Good, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan all having plum roles in the series. A major hit, "The Good Wife" was chosen as the spawning ground for one of CBS All Access' first original streaming shows, the equally strong spin-off, "The Good Fight," which had its own impressive run on what is now Paramount+.
A courtroom chronicle with a fresh angle, "The Good Wife" and its spin-off are two of the best political TV shows that should be required viewing for any fan of the genre.
The Regime
Putting a satirical spin on political stories like "The Diplomat" is HBO's "The Regime," which makes pointed commentary on the rise of authoritarianism in the 21st century. Set in a fictional European nation, the series is led by Academy Award winner Kate Winslet as Chancellor Elena Vernham, who rules over her country with an iron fist of sorts. But as the country faces ever-increasing trouble from without and within, Vernham begins to see danger around every corner and doesn't know who she can trust.
Fearful of those around her, the Chancellor turns to a former soldier and newly installed aide, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), for advice and counsel. But as their bond grows stronger and their relationship deepens, Zubak becomes more than an advisor to the Chancellor and eventually begins to hold sway over her.
A classic tale of palace intrigue and what could be described as a modern Shakespearean tale, "The Regime" shouldn't be seen as a straight drama. Rather, it's a sharp critique and borderline farce that takes aim at the pitfalls of deeply flawed governments that can face collapse under the influence of unstable leaders who seek little more than power.
Gaslit
One of many shows that you probably didn't realize was based on a podcast, "Gaslit" is something a little different, though it should still hold appeal for fans of "The Diplomat" because the eight-episode series, which aired on Starz in 2022, is also based on real-life events. It dramatizes the unbelievable true story of Martha Mitchell — a key figure in the Nixon White House who played a pivotal but less-heralded role in the Watergate scandal.
Oscar winner Julia Roberts stars as Martha Mitchell, the wife of US Attorney General John N. Mitchell (played by Sean Penn under heavy makeup), who was closely involved in the plot by Republican President Richard Nixon to spy on his Democratic rivals in the lead-up to his 1972 re-election campaign. Martha was a well-known gossiper and had a penchant for talking to the press, and the series chronicles her husband's desperate — and criminal — efforts to keep her silent as word of the scandal broke.
A fascinating mix of true crime, historical dramatization, and political thriller, "Gaslit" features an all-star cast that includes Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Shea Wigham as infamous burglar and wannabe-spy G. Gordon Liddy.
Total Control
Moving to the other side of the world, we find "Total Control," a drama that takes the political intrigue of "The Diplomat" to the land down under. The Australian series revolves around an indigenous woman and Queensland resident named Alex Irving (Deborah Mailman), whose courageous actions during a violent standoff with an armed gunman gain the attention of the country's most powerful person. Before long, Prime Minister Rachel Anderson (Rachel Griffiths) unexpectedly hands Irving a seat in the nation's senate.
The PM, however, isn't solely motivated by Irving's strength of character and dedication to justice. Anderson is a scheming politician who sees the public's adoration for Irving and seeks to use it for her own ends by keeping Irving close by her side and grooming her as an unwitting pawn in her own agenda. A powerful story that has a lot to say about indigenous struggle and the corruption of governments that often prey upon minority groups to amass power, "Total Control" is a startling foray into the world of Australian politics.
The Honourable Woman
Moving from Australia to the United Kingdom, the British thriller "The Honourable Woman" stars American actor Maggie Gyllenhaal as Nessa Stein, a Jewish businesswoman who runs a powerful corporation known for its philanthropic work. Because of her dedication to such worthy causes, the UK government appoints Stein to the position of a so-called "life peer," giving her a seat in the House of Lords and granting her the title of Lady Stein.
One of the Stein Group's latest charitable projects is to help connect the apartheid-stricken West Bank of Palestine with modern fiber optic cables in a historic and much-needed infrastructure initiative. Her partner in the venture is Samir Meshal (Adnan Rashed), a Palestinian who leads a local engineering firm. When Meshal turns up dead under mysterious circumstances, Stein is forced to put the project on hold. But with the sudden involvement of MI6, questions begin to be raised about whether someone is trying to sabotage the project to keep the West Bank in the dark, while long-buried secrets from Stein's past are threatened to be revealed.
Borgen
If you enjoyed "The Diplomat" and you're willing to watch a show with subtitles, try "Borgen," a Danish series from the same producers that created the original version of "The Killing." The series follows the journey of a savvy and dynamic — but inexperienced — politician named Birgitte Nyborg Christensen (Sidse Babett Knudsen) as she rises through the ranks of her nation's government, ultimately being elevated from low-level bureaucrat to the country's highest office.
Pulling back on the action, "Borgen" is a deliberately paced, thought-provoking political drama; it's not a thriller but is still full of suspense that you can cut with a knife. From scheming machinations to hard-fought courtroom battles over rich oil fields and big business interests that could transform Denmark, "Borgen" is for true political junkies. Those with knowledge of global affairs will find it even more engrossing, while its strong cast — one that also includes "Sherlock" villain Lars Mikkelsen — is a big reason why it soars.
The best thing about watching "Borgen" today, though, is that you can view all four seasons back-to-back. This is particularly nice because the 38 episodes that comprise the series originally aired over the course of more than a decade.
Scandal
Outside of "The West Wing," "Scandal" might be the most well-known and possibly the best recommendation for fans looking for something to binge after catching up on "The Diplomat." With seven seasons, it should keep you busy, too. The series, starring Keri Washington, comes from the mind of Shonda Rhimes, creator of such hits as "Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice," "Bridgerton," and, more recently, "Inventing Anna."
Washington stars as DC insider Olivia Pope, a notorious "fixer" who specializes in the political scene. She runs a crisis management firm, Olivia Pope & Associates, that has done work for some of the most powerful people in the nation, including the man who currently sits in the Oval Office (Tony Goldwyn). Dealing with international foreign affairs, terrorist attacks, and assassination plots — not to mention public sex scandals — Pope and her team always have to stay one step ahead of their clients.
A bit glossier than "The Diplomat" and with a bit more flair, "Scandal" may be more of a prime-time soap opera than the Netflix series, but Washington is the draw. Her impressive turn as Olivia Pope gave her an iconic character, though, surprisingly, she never won an Emmy for her role.