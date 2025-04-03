Chicago Fire Season 13: Episode 17 Hints At A Solution To Stellaride's Adoption Problem

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 17 — "A Beast Like This"

Fans of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have been anticipating the sight of them cradling a needy foundling baby in their arms. Having decided against biological children after Kelly learned of Stella's tragic backstory, which included being parentified and raising her cousins, they've been approved to adopt. But "A Beast Like This" suggests that toddlers won't be in their future — their possible ward might just be a preteen.

During the episode, Stella interviews Natalie Evans (Ava Torres), who gives her a falsified background and name in the hope of getting into her Girl on Fire program for impoverished teenagers who want to be firefighters. Stella's investigation tells her that Natalie has been researching her and trying to find out details about Stella's background. Stella figures out that Natalie was a little girl she rescued from a fire when Natalie was only four, and is confused but compelled by this situation; why wouldn't Natalie tell her this?

The story might go in several directions from here, but it's pretty clear that "Chicago Fire" is finally going to use Season 13 to avoid the baby trap with Stella and Kelly and take their search for parenthood in a fresh direction.