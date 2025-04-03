Chicago Fire Season 13: Episode 17 Hints At A Solution To Stellaride's Adoption Problem
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 17 — "A Beast Like This"
Fans of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have been anticipating the sight of them cradling a needy foundling baby in their arms. Having decided against biological children after Kelly learned of Stella's tragic backstory, which included being parentified and raising her cousins, they've been approved to adopt. But "A Beast Like This" suggests that toddlers won't be in their future — their possible ward might just be a preteen.
During the episode, Stella interviews Natalie Evans (Ava Torres), who gives her a falsified background and name in the hope of getting into her Girl on Fire program for impoverished teenagers who want to be firefighters. Stella's investigation tells her that Natalie has been researching her and trying to find out details about Stella's background. Stella figures out that Natalie was a little girl she rescued from a fire when Natalie was only four, and is confused but compelled by this situation; why wouldn't Natalie tell her this?
The story might go in several directions from here, but it's pretty clear that "Chicago Fire" is finally going to use Season 13 to avoid the baby trap with Stella and Kelly and take their search for parenthood in a fresh direction.
Stella and Kelly's search for parenthood may end here
Natalie could end up being the answer to Kelly and Stella's hopes of becoming a happy family of three. But the storyline right now leaves a whole lot of questions behind. Might Natalie be somehow biologically related to Stella and lying about her background to get closer to her, much like Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) did to get closer to his bio-brother Kelly? Or is she stalking Stella because she's the only person who's shown her kindness since she was a small child? Is it possible she's young and psychotic? Or is she just looking for help?
It's an intriguing opening to a new story, any way you slice it — and definitely seems to suggest that Natalie will keep Kelly and Stella from repeating one of the biggest mistakes that "Chicago Fire" keeps making regarding child adoption — introducing a toddler or baby for characters to adopt, only for the child to be taken away by suddenly resurfaced relatives. Whether she ends up being a little menace or an angel, Natalie just might be here to stay. Whether that benefits Stella and Kelly or makes their lives a horror show remains to be seen.