Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 12 Revisits A Tiresome Plotline (Again)

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire," Season 13, Episode 12

It looks like "Chicago Fire" is going back to a classic plotline — one that they've addressed over and over again. And at this point, audiences are likely ready to say "enough is enough" with this now-routine plot development. No matter how emotionally involving it is, it's getting repetitive at this point. What is it? The notion of characters adopting instead of having biological kids, which is a perfectly valid way to start a family, but it's also a frequently repeated storyline on the drama.

What's the big plot twist? What did Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) agree to do? How many other "Chicago Fire" couples have tried out adoption, only to have it turn out poorly for them in the end — or succeed beyond their wildest imaginings? Here's why we think the drama ought to cool their heels regarding this repetitive plotline.