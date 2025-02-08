Chicago Fire Season 13: Stella Kidd's Tragic Backstory Explained

Contains Spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 12

Fans get to learn a whole lot about Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo of "True Detective") in "Relief Cut," and much of it is brand-new information. Even though she's long been one of the best main characters on "Chicago Fire," her past has been somewhat obscured. We knew she lost her parents at the tender age of 12 – which resulted in her leaning on illicit substances and her terrible marriage to the violent and abusive Grant Smith (Guy Burnet). But now audiences get to know what drives her attitude toward motherhood, thanks to an appearance by her cousin – and some assiduous digging from her hubby Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). Now they have a way forward to family life, and it may bring great joy to their lives.

What did we learn about Stella's childhood? How has that shaped her as a person, and as a partner to Kelly? And where do these revelations leave Kelly and Stella after the episode's over? Here's all of the psychological depth "Relief Cut" gave Stella.