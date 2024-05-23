Chicago Fire's Season 12 Finale Dropped A Bombshell No One Saw Coming
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"
Fans kind of saw this one coming — all of that bonding between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) had to be leading somewhere. But no one expected it to come out this way, or that it would rock Severide's world so severely.
During "Never Can Say Goodbye," Damon reacts violently while he and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) are on a call at a restaurant fire. His actions endanger his position on Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) truck. Aware that he's disappointed Severide, Damon approaches him at the firehouse and explains why he came to Firehouse 51 — and why he and Carver attacked that man in his kitchen. Describing the abuse the man's teenage son was clearly suffering at his dad's hands, Damon explains he was driven by his past. "I had a father like that too," said Damon. "His name was Benny Severide."
Yep, Kelly's got another half-sibling out there — hopefully, someone alerts Katie (Brittany Curran)! But at least Kelly's not missing anymore, and that's not the only life change he's considering.
Kelly and Kidd might have a baby
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd are also contemplating one big life change as Season 12 rolls into Season 13 — he suggests that they have a baby.
The talk comes up abruptly, and just before Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker, who's stepping down as a series regular) calls the whole squad together to announce that he's taking the job of deputy commissioner, which requires resigning from his position as Battalion Chief. Kelly mentions that he feels like it's a good time for them, but obviously, Stella will be the one to carry the baby, so she has to make a choice. The twosome leave their conversation at loose ends, but it's quite possible that next season might mean a baby. But it might be a good move since fans have already melted over how Stellaride goes together as parental figures.
They aren't the only ones facing romantic travails, as Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver get into a fight, at least in part due to Carver's angst over a picture of Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) and Violet together that is still in her apartment. Time will tell whose love story stands the test of time.