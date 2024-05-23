Chicago Fire's Season 12 Finale Dropped A Bombshell No One Saw Coming

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"

Fans kind of saw this one coming — all of that bonding between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) had to be leading somewhere. But no one expected it to come out this way, or that it would rock Severide's world so severely.

During "Never Can Say Goodbye," Damon reacts violently while he and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) are on a call at a restaurant fire. His actions endanger his position on Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) truck. Aware that he's disappointed Severide, Damon approaches him at the firehouse and explains why he came to Firehouse 51 — and why he and Carver attacked that man in his kitchen. Describing the abuse the man's teenage son was clearly suffering at his dad's hands, Damon explains he was driven by his past. "I had a father like that too," said Damon. "His name was Benny Severide."

Yep, Kelly's got another half-sibling out there — hopefully, someone alerts Katie (Brittany Curran)! But at least Kelly's not missing anymore, and that's not the only life change he's considering.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.