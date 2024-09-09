Chicago Fire Season 13 Must Avoid One Big Mistake With Stella And Kelly

Babies: On "Chicago Fire," they can be a relationship killer or a relationship savior. Over the years, we've watched Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) fall in love with her foster son Louie before losing him, which ruins her marriage to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). On top of that, Gabby suffers a miscarriage and learns that if she gets pregnant again, she may die, which firmly torpedos any hope of happiness the Caseys might have had. We've seen Cruz (Joe Minoso) adopt Javi (Carlos S. Sanchez) with Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie), and then become quite a protective papa to both Javi and his biological son, Brian. Adoptee Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) gives back when she becomes the adoptive mother of Julia, named after Sylvie's birth mother. But many of these stories have the same beats — a member of the team locates a foundling, gets attached, and then their original relatives get involved. Depending on the lesson the show's writers want to tell, or the level of drama the couple's romance requires, either the kid goes back to their natal family or they stay with their adoptive parents.

Next on this storyline whirligig appears to be Stellaride, who saw a big storyline development during the Season 12 finale that suggested they're contemplating becoming parents. The back-together-at-last married duo of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have been through a lot and are at a weird juncture of their relationship — not the most auspicious time to have a child. With the twosome considering the idea, there's one thing "Chicago Fire" desperately needs to do — make the story different from any of the kiddie storylines they've done in recent years.