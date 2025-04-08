The 12 Best TV Shows On Paramount Plus

Paramount+, formerly known as CBS All Access, is neither the most popular streaming service nor the one with the most must-watch original shows (that is, unless you're looking for the most "Star Trek" and "Yellowstone" spinoffs, in which case they offer a seemingly endless supply). What it does have is an impressive collection of TV favorites from across the various Paramount/Viacom networks, including CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and (on the service's more expensive tier) Showtime.

Paramount+'s hilarious 2024 Super Bowl commercial is representative of the state of the streamer itself in ways that might not have been intended: pop culture icons ranging from Patrick Stewart and Peppa Pig (Amelie Bea Smith) to Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) all working together while stranded on a mountain, slowly freezing to death as they hope to either scale its peak and/or await rescue from whatever becomes of the company's merger plans.

Whatever happens to Paramount+ in the future, subscribers for now get to enjoy several of the best TV shows of all time. In alphabetical order, here are the must-watch shows currently available on Paramount+.