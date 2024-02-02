Who Is In Paramount+'s Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial & What The Heck Is Going On?

If you thought "Avengers: Endgame" was the most ambitious crossover of all time, you need to take a look at the 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+. The streamer pulled out all the stops, getting faces from virtually every sector of pop culture to come together for a singular noble goal — to throw a child toward a mountain.

Some context: a group of famous folks related to Paramount properties are trying to traverse a mountain. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can't throw a grappling hook high enough but could be successful if he had a football. Patrick Stewart, playing a version of himself that's a far cry from the normally level-headed Captain Picard on "Star Trek," suggests throwing someone with a football head up the mountain instead. Of course, that would be Arnold from Nickelodeon's "Hey Arnold!"

Drew Barrymore is the only one with some sense, reasonably suggesting they shouldn't throw a kid. But Stewart's egged on by Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) from "Reno 911!" and Knuckles (Idris Elba) from "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Other people standing around include Jeff Probst (host of "Survivor"), Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) from "Halo," Peppa Pig, and Dora the Explorer.

Honestly, that would've been enough for one commercial, but things kick into high gear when Stewart says he'll toss Arnold himself, donning an old-school leatherhead uniform, and the band Creed shows up to perform their hit song, "Higher." Stewart kisses Arnold gently on the forehead before sending him to his destiny. Without hyperbole, this might be the greatest Super Bowl commercial of all time.