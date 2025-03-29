Predicting The Shows Most Likely To Be Canceled In 2025

Every season, as one TV year passes into the next, a handful of programs must fall just like the leaves from the trees. Whether they're sitcoms, dramas, reality shows, beloved animated series, or anything that lies in between, if they can't keep an audience coming back then they're gone. 2025 forced audiences to say goodbye to the Reagan family on "Blue Bloods" and close the door on 20 Squad after eight seasons of "S.W.A.T." The latter two cancellations caused quite a stir among the show's devoted fanbases; whether audiences will sit and endure the disappearance of a new batch of shows on the bubble is a matter of how powerful their reach is. But every year a new slate of shows debuts, and space must be made on the schedule for them.

While many major hits have already been renewed by their networks for the 2025-2026 season, a good handful of programs continue to hang in the balance. These are the shows that — whether because of programming gluts, poor ratings, a total lack of buzz, or other reasons — we're confident won't be coming back next year. While this isn't an exact science and it's quite possible that some of these series might end up surviving after all, we have a hunch that you won't see much more of them. Some of have had long runs, while others are brand new, with barely a season under their belts. But here's why all of them will likely end up in their networks' dustbins.