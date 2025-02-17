Suits: Does Mike Come Back To The Show?

Patrick J. Adams has revealed that he left "Suits" for a few reasons. During an episode of the podcast "Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson," Adams said that the secrets surrounding his character had all been revealed. "By the end of the seventh season, I was just a lawyer at a law firm," he explained. "It just all had happened and I was like, 'Where do we go from here?'" Meghan Markle had already announced her departure, and Adams realized that he was only staying because of the money. He talked about it with his mother, who agreed with his decision. He also wanted to concentrate on his relationship with actress Troian Bellisario, who he married in 2016.

It was also toward the end of Season 7 that Adams realized that he needed to focus on his wellbeing. He told Ferguson that he was "pretty depressed," adding, "I didn't have the tools to deal with that depression beyond just spending money and drinking too much, and not really knowing how to talk about it." He went on to reveal that he quit drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic because he realized how it was impacting his relationship and causing him to not be present as a father. "The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop drinking. It just needed to happen in order for all of these other things to happen."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

